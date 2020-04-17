China at the anvil of hammer

The biggest problem Tibetans are conflicted right now is to face their inner demon of righteous self denial. It gets worse amongst the so called educated elites of the Tibetan diaspora who are not able to align their extremely crooked spines with their conforming political correctness and I don’t want to say anything about the half baked ones. They have lost their identity to save face around college campuses and at workplaces where their respect is on the line for condemning Chinese Communist Party or siding with anyone who challenges the ruthless reach and conspiracies of the CCP. Politics is a dirty game in America. But as Tibetans, let’s put their politics at their own place.

You know what is so funny these days, even if a Tibetan condemns the WHO for their handling of the virus and the organization being sold to the CCP which is a fact, you will still be judged with a double edged sword and be labeled as a fascist and a Trump supporter. Wait it even gets worse, just in case if you agree with “one out of hundred things” that trump says such as when he said that the virus came from China when the Chinese were shifting blame on the Americans, they will be swiftly jumping all guns to label you as right winger, supporter of white supremacist groups and some will go as far saying that you should be ashamed of agreeing with Trump as an immigrant.

I wanted to remind all the Tibetans that before we were immigrants we were Tibetans driven out of our homelands by this regime, turning us into destitute and now the same regime that dehumanized us and our elders are bent on destroying the whole world now. We must rise above this “racism card” that politicians play in America for their own political interest. Not to say that racist attacks against Asians haven’t spiked. It has after this episode and the partisan media is heavily responsible for fanning the hatred too. But amidst all this, we are getting lost in the battle with our nemesis. We are getting fooled, misconstrued and sedated with our own untamed conscience in the middle. We are losing sight of our enemy.

Such is the state that at the expense of libertarian values which I cherish too, that Tibetans I feel ignore the opportunity to tarnish and dismantle the CCP when the whole world is against them. Our people are alway disunited in fighting against a common enemy and it breaks my heart.

Some of the brightest Tibetans that I know always talk about Dems and Reps and Tibet is always at the bottom of the list of their sentiments. They are like mast blowing in all directions with no destination in sight but to reckon with their new found recognition of another flag. Tibet for them has ceased to exist.

Why can’t we for a day stand up for Tibet without being hypocritical. Why can’t we see an opportunity to hammer China when the whole world is at angst with them. Why can’t we shred our newly minted identity of western nationalities and trace our origin that has caused us to look for citizenship somewhere else. Why can’t we for a day stop being left winger right winger and in solidarity as dehumanized Tibetans rise up to pummel China when the whole world is doing so. Why are we fucking so quiet!!!

This is our moment. This is the strength of the perfect storm that we were waiting for the longest time to build upon that can uproot CCP from the core and it needs momentum from small people like us who are turned destitute and homeless by these sons of bitches.

