China Should Not Meddle in Dalai Lama’s Reincarnation: Rep. Dongchung

The Representative to at the Bureau of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in New Delhi warns China not meddle in Dalai Lama’s reincarnation. China has been putting up their say in the naming of the successor to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. However, the Tibetan religious heads and the administrative heads have sternly rejected any authority with China.

Representative Ngodup Dongchung in his latest article published in The Week sends a clear message. Ngodup says that China should be wary of meddling in the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation as any further repression will only breed further tension, instability. He says that Tibetans have deep reverence for their spiritual teachers, especially His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“Tibet was an independent country and since 1642 the institution of the Dalai Lama has had an inseparable link to the country and its people. The successive Dalai Lamas have provided undisputed leadership, and especially His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama holds a special space in the hearts and minds of Tibetans all across the world for his leadership and vision.” he writes in the article.

However, Beijing considers this as a rival to its authority. It should not. His Holiness’s long-standing position has been the welfare and the basic freedom for the Tibetan people; he has never sought personal privileges nor does he seek to usurp the Chinese government, he added.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama himself along with the people of Tibet and supporting countries have condemned the Chinese claim. He explains that reincarnations of Tibetan spiritual masters will continue and that of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, whose successive reincarnations have played a crucial role in Tibetan history for nearly four centuries.

Instead of meddling in Tibetan religious affairs, China should give Tibetans the freedom to engage in their spiritual practice and allow them to decide who should be their spiritual masters. Curtailing basic rights, including religious freedom in Tibet, will only breed further tension and instability, which, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China strives so hard to prevent.

