China’s COVID-19 Propaganda Targets Tibetans Refugees in India

The Chinese COVID-19 propaganda is targetting Tibetan refugees in India. Recently it was seen in the communist regime’s mouth pieces publications claiming that Tibetans in India wishes to return to Tibet amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to their invalid assumptions, the publications claim that India lack proper medical facilities to tackle the pandemic.

Following the publication of the English article in China’s Global Times claiming that Tibetans in India wishes to return to Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala, India countered it as a fake news. It is clear how much COVID-19 propaganda effort China is deploying since there was nothing factual about the article.

The spokesperson of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Mr. T. G. Arya in a response stated that the contents of the reports by Global Times and the statement by Liu Yinghua are false, incorrect and misleading. He further explained that Chinese claims of poor medical facilities in the regions of Tibetan headquarter, Dharamshala not true. The region has good medical facilities with major hospitals like Delek hospital, Civil hospital, Zonal hospital, Tanda hospital, Fortis etc. and traditional Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute.

It further explained reported that there is no question of Tibetans wishing to return from India amid this pandemic. India is working hard to fight and contain the coronavirus pandemic that orignated from China. Especially, the situation in the headquarter of Tibetan refugees in India is totally under control, added the spokesperson.

According a fellow at the Tibet Policy Institute, Tenzin Wangdak says the Chinese articles portraying Tibetan refugees in India plagued with COVID-19 without proper medical facilities, is a far-fetched assumption. The sources cited by those reports lack credibility and the ground situation in India as a whole and specifically Dharamsala is totally under control in contrary their claims.

China’s efforts to hide the COVID-19 outbreak from Wuhan and subsequent efforts to censor related information is being pointed out as the reason for this unprecedented global crisis today. With a serious global backlash, China is trying hard to divert the world attention by waging a propaganda war against the world.

