COVID-19: US Based Monk Donates Rs.10 Lakhs for Needy Tibetans in India

As the lockdown due to COVID-19 not easing soon, a US based Tibetan monk has donated 10 lakhs rupees for needy Tibetans in India. The monk dispensed his contribution among the needy Tibetan refugees in South India. The official reports from Central Tibetan Administration informs of the news where 39 needy people have been provided the money.

According to report by CTA, Geshe Ngawang Thinley presently based in the United States contributed Rs. 10 lakhs for needy Tibetans. Geshe Thinley dispensed his contribution via the Chief Representative Office of CTA, South Zone in Bangalore. Five settlement officers in the state of Karnataka, India distributed the amount to 39 needy Tibetans.

“The relief money of Rs 5000 was distributed to the needy Tibetans in the presence of the Chief Representative Chophel Thupten, respective Settlement Officers, Geshe Thupten Thapkey and representatives of Tehor Khangtsen, Sera Jey. Destitute elders and infirm health were also provided with relief money.” according to CTA report.

The report also added that 39 Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Chief Representative Office including students, individuals running small businesses and those working were given 5000 each. In total, over 10 lakh rupees were distributed for the relief of the needy Tibetans.

Recently, President Dr. Lobsang Sangay announced an immediate relief of cash amounting to 50 lakhs for the distressed Tibetans who are presently stranded outside their settlements and those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Around 1000 Tibetans in distress will be provided 5000 rupees each amounting to 50 lakhs.

Kalon Pema Yangchen had earlier announced of dispensing relief packages of Rs 2000 to 297 students of below poverty line and Rs 5000 relief for 200 college students, which includes 50 students below poverty line.

While the third phase of lockdown due to coronavirus is due this Monday, Prime Minister Modi in the marathon meet with CMs of India hinted that a fourth phase of lockdown could be place with more relaxations in green zones. CTA however had announced that Tibetan refugees will have to remain locked down till the end of May.

