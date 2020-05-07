Dalai Lama Agrees to Give Live Teachings Amid Lockdown

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama agrees to give live teachings amid global lockdown. At the request of devotees from around the world, His Holiness will be live streaming two days teachings later this month. Besides teachings, people are seeking general advice from him during this adversity.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama has actively been contributing and sharing his thoughts since the outbreak of coronavirus. His Holiness recently urged for a united global response to the pandemic by combining science and moral values. He has stressed that it is important to confront this crisis with compassion.

The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama announced the schedule for live teachings on Wednesday. The teachings are scheduling in the mornings of May 16 and 17 which will be live streamed via the official website as well as other social media platforms. The following is the complete announcement made by his office.

“At the request of individuals and groups from around the world, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has graciously consented to give a two-day teaching on Chapters 1 and 4 of Master Nagarjuna’s “Precious Garland (rinchen trengwa)” from 8:00am to 9.30am (Indian Standard Time) on May 16 (Saturday) & May 17 (Sunday), 2020.

His Holiness has also been requested to provide general advice appropriate to these challenging times.

Those interested may watch the live webcast of the teachings and listen to them in Tibetan, English, Chinese and other languages on the official websites and Facebook pages of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

6 May 2020″

