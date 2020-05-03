Dalai Lama Calls for United World Response to COVID-19

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has called for a united world response to COVID-19. In a letter to ‘The Call to Unite’ event, His Holiness has urged that in times of such serious health and economic crisis, world should unite for a coordinated global response to COVID-19.

The office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama published the message in their website on Sunday. According to the messages, His Holiness explains that while we face threats to our health and livelihood, we need to reach each other with compassion. The following is the complete message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

“In this time of serious crisis, we face threats to our health and sadness for the family and friends we have lost. Economic disruption is posing a major challenge to governments and undermining the ability of so many people to make a living.

It is during times like this that we must focus on what unites us as members of one human family. Accordingly, we need to reach out to each other with compassion. As human beings, we are all the same. We experience the same fears, the same hopes, the same uncertainties, yet we are also united by a desire for happiness. Our human capacity to reason and to see things realistically gives us the ability to transform hardship into opportunity.

This crisis and its consequences serve as a warning that only by coming together in a coordinated, global response, will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face. I pray we all heed ‘The Call to Unite’.”

The Call to Unite is a 24-hour livestream event that invites the world to recognize our shared humanity and offer one another support. Viewers will come together as spiritual, cultural, and civic leaders channel our energy into a global movement to directly support those in need. All participants will be challenged to give, serve, and share their story – and commit to emerging from this moment better than before.

