Dalai Lama Donates for Efforts to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has donated for efforts to contain coronavirus outbreak. With a written letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, His Holiness expressed his support and contribution in the efforts of the state. There has been three confirmed cases and one death in the state till now.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written today to the Chief Minister, Shri Jai Ram Thakur, to express his support for him in his efforts to control the growing threat of the corona-virus, which has spread across the world and has even broken out here in this state, according to the report published on the official website of his office.

“Since Himachal Pradesh has been my home for almost 60 years,” His Holiness has wrote, “I naturally feel an affinity for its people. Therefore, as a token of respect and sympathy, I am making a donation from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to the Chief Minister’s Fund in order to contribute to providing essential supplies like food and medicine for the poor and needy members of the community.”

His Holiness concluded by expressing confidence that the steps being taken by the Central Government, under the Honourable Prime Minister’s firm leadership, will be effective in containing the spread of the virus.

The Buddhist spiritual leader had earlier advised his followers to chant Tara Amid amid coronavirus scare. In reply to the request from the scared Chinese devotees, His Holiness has suggested chanting the mantra so that they have peace of mind. The virus outbreak which originated from Wuhan city of China has been fast spreading spreading across the world.

As the spread of the Chinese origin health outbreak is not slowing down, India is taking stricter measures to curb it. In the national address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country will be put under a complete lockdown for at least 21 days beginning from Tuesday midnight.

