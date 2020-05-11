Dalai Lama Remembers His Mother on Mother’s Day

The spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama remembers his mother on this mother’s day. On the occasion of mother’s day, His Holiness shared his memory of his mother through social media. This mother’s day was certainly a different experience with everyone lockdown in home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the tweet by His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Sunday, which is the mother’s day, he remembers his mother. The tweet explains that his mother was one of the kindest person, loved by all and very compassionate. The 84 year old Tibetan spiritual leader shared that his mother would give food to others and remain hungry herself!

“My mother was undoubtedly one of the kindest people I have ever known. She was truly wonderful and was loved, I am certain, by all who knew her. She was very compassionate and felt concern for everyone, glad to give food to others even if it meant she went hungry herself.” tweeted the official handle of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on Twitter.

His Holiness’s mother, Diki Tsering was born in the year 1901 and she give birth to sixteen children, of whom seven survived. Three of her children, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama are reincarnated Lamas from Tibetan Buddhism. She passed away on January 12, 1981 in the exile headquarter of Tibetan administration, Dharamshala, India.

The Tibetans in exile organises a soccer tournament called the Gyalyum Chenmo Cup, the biggest sporting event in the Tibetan exile, to honour the His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s mother. Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

