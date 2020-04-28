Do Not Lose Hope Says Dalai Lama Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the special message from the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama during this coronavirus pandemic, he told not to lose hope and confidence. With the situation turning grimmer day by day amid coronavirus outbreak, many people turn to their idols for inspiration. His Holiness’s message was published in the Time magazine recently.

The Tibetan spiritual leader while urging for a consorted global effort to reach the other side, His Holiness stressed that it important for us not to lose hope and confidence. He assured that this outbreak too shall pass and the humanity shall rebuild global community as it has been done many times in the past.

“As a Buddhist, I believe in the principle of impermanence. Eventually, this virus will pass, as I have seen wars and other terrible threats pass in my lifetime, and we will have the opportunity to rebuild our global community as we have done many times before. I sincerely hope that everyone can stay safe and stay calm. At this time of uncertainty, it is important that we do not lose hope and confidence in the constructive efforts so many are making.” told the Tibetan spiritual leader in the message.

His Holiness explained that he too has been praying for the entire world since the outbreak began but prayer is not enough. He urged that the efforts of the health workers should be combined with science. He further informed that a compassionate act in every aspect of our efforts has a potential to help many.

Besides finding a solution to crisis, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said that in this time of fear, it is important to think of the long term challenges of the entire globe. Whether it is the problem of climate change or other destructive forcing faced by the globe, this pandemic serves as a warning that only by coming together with a coordinated, global response will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face.

