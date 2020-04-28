Faulty Results, India Cancels Chinese COVID-19 Test Kits Order

Growing concerns over faulty test results from Chinese Covid-19 test kits leads to India cancelling their order. After procuring more than five hundred thousand test kits, India has decided to cancel their orders to China. The central health body of India directed all states and other territories to refrain from using the Chinese test kits.

The Indian Council of Medical Research procured more than five hundred thousand rapid antibody COVID-19 test kits recently. It was distribute to states and other territories for rapid testing. However, on Monday the central body directed the states and union territories to stop using the rapid antibody COVID-19 testing kits procured from China due to “wide variation” in their performance.

ICMR further added that not a single rupee will be lost as no payment has been made yet. India procured rapid antibody test kits from the two Chinese firms, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Besides faulty results, India complained of the kits to be overpriced!

Complaints against medical equipments procured from China echoes from across the world. Following the pandemic that originated from China paralysed health systems across the world, China sold Personl Protective Equipments, masks and other medical equipments to many countries. However, most of the buyers complained of items being faulty and not up to mark.

The Chinese suppliers in their separate statements said that they follow strict quality control of their products asserting that specified guidelines must be followed in storage of the kits as well as in their usages to get accurate results. Although they are ready to look at the allegations of poor accuracy of their kits, it seems too late now.

In an embarassing moment, China even sold back the very same equipments they received as aid from Italy. COVD-19 has now infected more than three million people across world. In addition to the infection, more than three hunder thousands have lost their lives with the worst affected being United States. India has a tally of more than twenty eight thousand infections with more than eight hundred deaths.

