Himachal Governor Assures All Necessary Help to Tibetan Refugees

The governor of Himachal Pradesh who visited Dharamshala on Monday has assured that the Tibetan refugees will get all the necessary assistance to improve their lives. The governor called upon the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama during the visit while also making a brief visit to Central Tibetan Administration.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said that the Tibetans living in the state will get all necessary help from government to improve their lives. According to the report, he also expressed his best wishes for all Tibetans across the country and assured all the support from the government.

“Tibetans are very entrepreneurial people. They are particularly in good numbers in Himachal Pradesh. We will definitely do the best to improve their lives, education and extend all necessary assistance,” Governor Dattatreya said according to the report in the Deccan Herald.

After meeting with the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama at his residence, the Governor made keen enquiries on the welfare and development of Tibetan communities across India, particularly in the major institutions of Tibetan Buddhist study in north and south India while making a visit to the Central Tibetan Administration.

Share this on