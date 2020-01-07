His Holiness Dalai Lama Concludes Teachings in Bodhgaya

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has concluded teachings scheduled in Bodhgaya. His Holiness on Monday completed the Manjushri cycle of teachings and wrapped up scheduled programs in Bodhgaya for January. The teachings began right after beginning of the new year and went on for five days.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama began his teachings with Thirty-seven Practices of Bodhisattvas to an estimated 35,000 people comprising of Tibetan monks, nuns and laypeople, people from the Himalayan regions on January 2. There were also an estimated 2500 devotees from 67 other countries at the teachings.

On January 3, His Holiness conferred the Avalokiteshvara Empowerment to the devotees. From January 4, His Holiness began three days teaching from Manjushri Cycle teachings. He explained that gathering at the special place of Bodhgaya was not for financial gain but to receive teachings.

“We’ve all gathered in the special place, Bodhgaya, not for financial gain, but because we wanted to receive teachings. Within the division into teachings belonging to the general structure and specialized teachings, this belongs to the latter. Instructions about cultivating bodhichitta and so forth belong to the general structure. In addition to being specialized, the permissions I’m going to give today belong to Highest Yoga Tantra. They came about because the Buddha gave different teachings to different individuals and groups of people because of their differing mental dispositions.” His Holiness explained.

His Holiness has further explained that our motivation should be that from now until the attainment of enlightenment we will benefit others as much as possible. If we reflect on dependent arising, we can defeat self-centredness and our misconception of self. Working to overcome the self-cherishing attitude is both the path of practice and the path to teach others.

His Holiness is staying at the Ganden Phelgyeling Monastery and the teachings were held on the Kalachakra ground.

