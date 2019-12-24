Illegal for China to Appoint Dalai Lama’s Successor: Chinese Scholars

A group of Chinese scholars and leaders have issued a joint statement slamming the government in Beijing over its ambitions to appoint the reincarnation of the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The statement in addition to calling for the reincarnation of His Holiness as purely a Tibetan religious affair, said it illegal for China to appoint one.

Many Chinese scholars and leaders had attended the “New York Sino -Tibet Dialogue- 2019”, Chinese outreach program organized by the Office of Tibet, Washington DC. The gathering witnessed prominent Chinese scholars such as former chief editor of Beijing Spring, Mr Hu Ping, Chinese democratic leaders such as Mr Chen Pokong, Wang Dan, Wu Er Kai Xi, Wang Juntao and many others.

During the event, former chief editor of Beijing Spring, Mr Hu Ping read out the joint statement, issued by a number of prominent Chinese scholars and leaders who live in the United States, rejecting the Chinese Government’s interference in the Reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama which it stated is a Tibetan People’s right, said the report by Central Tibetan Administration.

Here is the complete statement issued by 34 prominent Chinese scholars and leaders:

(Joint Statement Rejecting Chinese Government Claim for Reincarnation of Dalai Lama)

Recently the CCP intensified interference in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and claims:

Dalai Lama can not reincarnate as personal wishes, and the reincarnation must be approved by the CCP, must be done through golden urn rule, and the location must be only in China. Tibetans firmly resisted this claim made by the CCP and also aroused strong opposition from the vast Chinese people. As we leave old and welcome the new year, taking the opportunity of this Chinese outreach event, We the Chinese people in America would like to make the following joint statement.

1, The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is purely Tibetan religious affairs and the Dalai Lama’s own rights, and the CCP have no right to interfere. In the history of Tibetan Buddhism, there is a tradition that Lama’s choose their successor. The Dalai Lama is fully entitled to designate his own successor. During the Qing dynasty, couple emperors interfered in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama by means of golden urn. However, there is only one, the 11th Dalai Lama went through the Golden Urn and the 12th Dalai Lama is recognized as reincarnation through ritual Tibetan Buddhism before the Golden Urn rule. Most Dalai Lama, including the 14th Dalai Lama was determined without going through the Golden Urn rule, his reincarnation naturally don’t need it. As the Dalai Lama said, “The CCP is now an atheist who criticizes religion, especially treat Buddhism as a sign of ignorance, backwardness, and always accuse me of being a devil.It is reasonable if they say no to allow the devil to reincarnate, but now the CCP is clamoring to get reincarnation of the devil for them self. ” It’s out of the question ridiculously illogical. The CCP is attempting to appoint reincarnation by detour His Holiness the Dalai Lama, This is a brutal violation to right of Tibetan Buddhists in side Tibet and all around the world. It is illegal and invalid.

2, We strongly support Tibetans’ fight for their basic human rights and freedom, preservation of cultural heritage, religious freedom, and safeguard nature ecosystem.

3,We are resolutely in support of His Holiness proposal of “Middle Way Approach”. It is beneficial the vast Tibetan people and also beneficial to vast Chinese people.

4,We respect and support the Dalai Lama’s wish to promote Tibet-Chinese friendship. This friendship has a long history, and we are willing to strengthen Tibet-Chinese friendship. ”

Share this on