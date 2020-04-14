Karmapa Donates Rs. 28 Lacs to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in India

The 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorjee has donated 28 lac rupees to help fight coronavirus pandemic in India. According to the press release by his office Tsurphu Labrang, the Karmapa has lauded the timely and untiring efforts by Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state governments in containing this deadly virus.

“His Holiness (the Karmapa) is very concerned about the outbreak of this deadly COVID-19 in India and around the globe, and appreciates the timely and untiring efforts made by the Government of India led by Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the State Govts in containing this deadly disease.” said the press release by his office, according to Tibet Sun.

At the Karmapa’s direction, Tsurphu Labrang and Kun Kyong Charitable Trust made a combined contribution of 12 lakh rupees ($15,000 USD approx) to the Prime Minister CARES Fund, and three lakh rupees each ($4,000 USD approx) to the State Governments of Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively.

Another organisation that the Karmapa leads, the Kagyupa International Monlam Trust (Kagyu Monlam) has also made a contribution of five lakh rupees ($6,500 USD approx) to the Prime Minister CARES Fund, and another five lakh rupees to the State Government of Bihar, the report explained adding that the organisation coordinated with the District authorities in Gaya to support essentials for needy people in the districts of Bihar.

India has provided shelter to the Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorjee amid a tight scrutiny of Indian intelligence and police at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Dharamsala for many years after coming to exile. The young Tibetan spiritual leader has not been able to travel freely both inside as well as outside India and only very recently India announced to allow him to visit the state of Sikkim where Rumtek monastery is situated even though he is still not allowed to visit the monastery. He has been staying in the United States since past two years and has been announcing his keen desire to return to India.

17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorjee escaped Tsurphu monastery in Tibet on December 28,1999, and arrived at Dharamsala on January 5, 2000, trekking about 1,100 km while dodging the Chinese army. Later, Tai Situ Rinpoche, who reportedly managed the Karmapa’s escape, wanted to take him to Rumtek monastery in Sikkim, the traditional seat of the Black Hat sect to which Dorjee belongs.

