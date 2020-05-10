Nepal Arrests 48 Chinese for Clashing Violently With Police

Nepal has arrested 48 Chinese nationals trying to barge into the Prime Minister’s office amid the lockdown. According to the reports, many stranded Chinese nationals clashed with Nepal police and tried to enter a prohibited area. In the violent clash, at least four police personnel have been injured on Friday.

Similar to most of countries, Nepal cancelled its international flights since March 22 as a precautionary measure to against the spread of the coronavirus. Recently a group of Chinese nationals stranded in Nepal clashed with the police as they barged into the PMO which is a highly prohibited zone. Chinese were demanding to travel back to their natives as they had run out of money.

“A clash broke out between Chinese nationals and police on Friday after a group of Chinese nationals, who were staging a sit-in in front of Singha Durbar demanding that they be allowed to go back to their country, tried to enter the premises.” reported a local news agency.

After the incident of unruly behaviour became viral, the Chinese embassy in Nepal urged their citizens in the country to abide by the laws of the host. It is a queer behaviour from Chinese citizens as it is seen across the world today, the respective countries should take the responsibility of bringing their stranded citizens home, i.e., the Chinese demand their government via the embassy for a facility to take them home!

With spread of coronavirus that originated from Wuhan city of China, world came to a halt. There are lockdowns implemented in most countries leading to a completed stop of international flights. Governments of various countries are carrying out various efforts to bring their stranded citizens home. India recently started a huge mission of bringing around two hundred thousand stranded citizens from various parts of the world.

