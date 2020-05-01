Richard Gere Welcomes Second Baby With Alejandra at 70

Hollywood superstart Richard Gere welcomed his second baby with wife at the age of 70. The actor who has been married to Alejandra Silva since 2018 has welcomed their second child. After their first child last year, the couple soon announced of their second pregnancy last and Alejandra recently delivered.

Richard Gere got married to Alejandra, a 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist in April 2018. Alejandra announced her pregnancy with a picture with the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama in September that year from Rotterdam, Netherlands on Instagram.

Richard Gere and his wife sought blessings from the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier the they were expecting their first child. After welcoming a baby boy in September last year, they welcomed their second child together in late April this year.

Richard Gere is a well known celebrity follower of His Holiness the Dalai Lama who inspite of facing consequences upon his career for sternly standing along with the Tibetan spiritual leader continued to support the Tibet issue. He shocked the world by raising the Tibet issue during his speech on 1993 Oscars’s live telecast. The Hollywood actor has also turned into a Buddhist since 1980s and has since been strong activist of human rights in Tibet.

He is a co-founder of the Tibet House, creator of the Gere Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Campaign for Tibet. Because he supports the Tibetan Independence Movement, he is permanently banned from entering the People’s Republic of China.

