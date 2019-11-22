Tibetan Girl Awarded Gold Medal for Nursing Degree from Manipal

A Tibetan girl has been awarded the gold medal in nursing degree at the convocation ceremony of Manipal University concluded this week. This is the fourth girl from Tibetan exile community in India to bag a gold medal from universities across India this year. The 17th convocation took place at the university between November 15-17 this year.

According to the report by Tibetan section of Radio Free Asia, Nyima Lhamo hailing from Tibetan Dickyi lharsoe Settlement in Byllakuppe, India has bagged the gold medal from Manipal University. Ms. Lhamo has topped her class of BSc. Nursing degree between 2015 to 2018.

The 22 year old Tibetan girl is a recipient of scholarship from the Department of Education, Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala and she has completed her school from Central Tibetan School for Tibetans in Byllakuppe and Mundgod. According to her, all the success has been made possible under the grace of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and her parents.

In the radio report of the news, Nyima Lhamo explains that she has always been serious about her studies and always worked hard. She has even advised the younger students across the Tibetan communities to use mobile phones wisely as it is a bad distraction for most of the people these days.

