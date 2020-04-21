Tibetan Refugees Contribute Generously for Covid-19 Relief Fund

The largest section of Tibetan refugees community reside in India and they have generously contributed to Covid-19 relief fund. Leading from the front, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and his office, spiritual heads, monasteries, institutions and the general Tibetan refugees alike has actively participated in contributing to the relief funds at the center and the states.

Tibetan spiritual leader while lauding the efforts of Indian government led by Prime Minister Modi, he donated to the chief minister relief fund of Himachal Pradesh and PM Cares fund along with one day’s salary of all his staff members. The likes of Karmapa, Menri Rinpoche, Gaden Tripa as well as most of the Tibetan spiritual heads and monasteries are donating anywhere between 5 to 40 lakh rupees to the PM Cares fund as well as the CM Relief Funds. President Dr. Lobsang Sangay and all the staff members of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala donated one day’s salary too.

Besides the collective contribution of more than Rs. 2 crores by the five Tibetan settlements in the state of Karnataka that comprises of largest Tibetan monasteries in exile, they are actively engaged in donating food items worth huge sums of money to the daily wagers and stranded migrant workers in their localities.

The Tibetan settlements across the country continues to collect public contributions to be donated for the relief funds of India. Most of Tibetan refugee camps have managed to gather fund amount from One lakh to seven lakh rupees. Not to mention all, with a donation of one lakh rupees from Tibetan sweater sellers in Baroda to over seven lakh rupees donation from Tibetan refugees in Dehradun, almost all Tibetan refugee camps have been engages in making their contributions.

Irrespective of the dire situation of the refugees themselves without proper livelihoods in exile, individuals and institutions alike from the community, effectively engages in making their contributions towards the covid-19 relief efforts of their host country. In addition to the donation of monetary collections, they are actively making efforts to ensure that daily wagers and stranded migrant workers in their locality do not sleep hungry! It is a true spirit of compassion in action and a great way to express their gratitude to India and its people. To learn about regular updates on contributions by Tibetan refugees, you can visit the official website of Central Tibetan Administration.

Share this on