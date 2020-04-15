Tibetan Refugees Raises Over Rs. 2 Crores for COVID-19 Relief

The Tibetan refugees in the state of Karnataka has raised over Rupees 2 crores to donate for relief works of COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Representative Officers of South Indian zone led a delegation of Tibetans from the settlements in the state to deliver a donation amounting to more that Rs. 2 crores for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Tibetan refugees living the state of Karnataka comprises of five Tibetan settlements, Bylakuppe (New and Old), Hunsur, Mundgod, and Kollegal. A large number of Tibetans also live in Bangalore. Spearheaded by the Tibetan monasteries in these settlements, the community has collectively raised a total of Rs. 203,65,228.00 (Two crores, three lakh, sixty five thousand two hundred and twenty eight) as contributions to the PM CARES and Karnataka CM Relief Fund and relief measures.

“Amidst this exceptionally difficult time, the Tibetan community of Karnataka, mainly from various Buddhist monasteries in the state, have expressed their solidarity with the people and government of India and Karnataka, contributing over Rs. 2 Crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. ” said the report by Central Tibetan Administration on Wednesday.

Tibetan leaders and representatives from the monasteries met with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to express their solidarity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Tibetans have actively been involved relief activities such as providing food to the poor and the vulnerable communities, including labourers and daily wage earners, in their localities.

As the spread of the Chinese origin health outbreak is not slowing down, India is taking stricter measures to curb it. In the national address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the complete lockdown of the nation for 21 days that completed on April 14 was extended till May 3. There are more than 12000 confirmed coronavirus infections with 392 casualties in the country till now. The outbreak has reported more than 2 million confirmed cases resulting to more than 120K casualties worldwide.

