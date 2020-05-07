Top Police of Himachal Lauds Dalai Lama and Spirit of Tibetans in India

The top police in the state of Himachal Pradesh in a message today lauds His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the spirit of Tibetan people in India. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, led by His Holiness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others have shared their messages via virtual celebrations of the day.

Director General of Police (DGP) Himachal Pradesh Shri Sita Ram Mardi in a video message today takes pure inspiration from Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings. He highlighted His Holiness’s quote, ‘Tragedy is the source of strength, losing hope is a disaster.” and reiterated that the India state is proud be hosting the spiritual leader.

Besides sharing inspirational messages from Buddha, His Holiness, the 16th Karmapa and Shri Sathya Sai Baba, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Mr. Mardi added that he has highest regards for the Tibetan refugees in India. He explained that the Tibetans are hard working, religious and very rarely involved in any crimes.

Prime Minister Modi in his national today explained that Buddha is the symbol of India’s self realisation. The DGP of Himachal Pradesh has regularly been addressing the public during the lockdown, advising and urging for cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

Messages of peace, compassion and kindness carried by spiritual leader like His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been highly reflective during this crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone across the world irrespective nationalities, races and riches, a united global response is need of the hour.

“In this time of serious crisis, we face threats to our health and sadness for the family and friends we have lost. Economic disruption is posing a major challenge to governments and undermining the ability of so many people to make a living.

It is during times like this that we must focus on what unites us as members of one human family. Accordingly, we need to reach out to each other with compassion. As human beings, we are all the same. We experience the same fears, the same hopes, the same uncertainties, yet we are also united by a desire for happiness. Our human capacity to reason and to see things realistically gives us the ability to transform hardship into opportunity.

This crisis and its consequences serve as a warning that only by coming together in a coordinated, global response, will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face. I pray we all heed ‘The Call to Unite’.”” the Tibetan spiritual leader recently published the message with regard to Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this on