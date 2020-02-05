Dalai Lama’s Reincarnation Belongs to Tibetans: Belgium

His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation belongs to the Tibetan religious community says Belgium minister Philip Goffin. In a recent discussion at the Belgian Federal Parliament, the question of Tibet was discussed. Particularly, the Belgian stand on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation was discussed in the face of Chinese claims.

“In recent years, the Chinese government has made clear its intention of interfering in the succession of the Dalai Lama. This position ignores the fact that Tibetans choose their spiritual leader without foreign interference for centuries and violates the fundamental right of Tibetans to religious freedom.” Samuel Cogolati raised the topic in the parliament this January.

The young representative asked what is the position of Belgium on the succession of the Dalai Lama, besides questioning the country’s stand against the ongoing Chinese repression against religious practices in Tibet.

Minister Philip Goffin in reply to the question told that he shares concerns about human rights situation in Tibet and the country does not hesitate to express concerns in this regard at various relevant international forums.

“Concerning the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation as a religious leader and based on the principle of freedom of religion, it logically belongs to the Tibetan religious community to name his successor without interference from temporal authorities.” said Minister Philip Goffin during the parliament proceedings.

He concluded by saying that he can assure that the situation of human rights in Tibet is an issue that they will continue to actively follow. In this regard, Belgium will continue to contribute constructively to the coordinated position by the European Union.

