One of Two Coronavirus Cases in Dharamshala Region Recovers

From first two coronavirus cases in Dharamsala region, one of them have recovered according to latest updates. The 21 year old patient of coronavirus in Kangra has recovered from the infection after receiving treatment. There has been a total of three coronavirus infections with one death in the district and the state as well.

The 21 year old patient of coronavirus, who returned from Singapore was one of the two active coronavirus cases from Dharamshala region in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India. According to the latest update, he has recovered from the infection after receiving treatment at the Tanda Medical College over the past more than one week.

With his discharge, the state of Himachal Pradesh now has only one active coronavirus case. 63-year-old Kangra woman, who had returned from Dubai is still under treatment. She is taking longer time to recover due to her underlying condition of diabetes. The district administration has been exemplary with their proactive approach against the health outbreak.

The chief minister of the state Jai Ram Thakur briefed the media that there is no new cases of infection. Kangra District Commissioner has too informed that all tests from the region have reported negative till now. This includes the tests of those who came in contact with the elderly Tibetan who was reported to have died from the Chinese virus.

Coronavirus originated from China which spread outside the country like a wild fire. The pandemic has now infected more than 7,30,000 people across the world. It has claimed more than 30,000 human lives and overwhelmed the health systems of many countries.

