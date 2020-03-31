Dalai Lama and His Office Staff Donate to India’s PM CARES Fund

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama shows support and solidarity by donating to India’s PM CARES Fund. In addition to that, the staff members of the Dalai Lama Trust pledged to donate one day’s salary as well. His Holiness in a written letter to Prime Minister Modi applauded India’s leadership in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“I appreciate the enormous challenges that this crisis poses to the world community and the need for strict measures to be taken to meet them,” he wrote. “I would like to thank you for the initiative that you have taken in partnership with other SAARC countries to set up an emergency fund and to exchange information, knowledge and expertise to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Such collaboration will also create a model for dealing with similar problems in the future.

“As a token of my sympathy and support, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust to the PM CARES Fund set up to provide relief during crises such as this. I would also like to mention that members of my Office Staff would also like to contribute one day’s salary to the Fund.” added in the letter.

“As I have stated elsewhere, I understand that as a result of the necessary lockdowns across the world, many people are facing tremendous hardship due to a loss of livelihood. For those with no stable income in particular, it is becoming very hard to make ends meet. I hope, therefore, that charitable trusts such as the PM CARES Fund will be able to provide these people with urgently needed assistance.” the Tibetan spiritual leader added.

Earlier His Holiness the Dalai Lama stood with the efforts of the authorities of the state of Himachal Pradesh by showing support and solidarity. In addition to donating 1.5 million rupees, His Holiness pledged to donate food and medicines in the time of crisis. Besides His Holiness, many Indian celebrities like note worthy Akshay Kumar have pledged their contribution to the disaster fund.

As the spread of the Chinese origin health outbreak is not slowing down, India is taking stricter measures to curb it. In the national address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country has been put under a complete lockdown for at least 21 days beginning from March 24 midnight. There are 1417 confirmed coronavirus infections with 47 casualties in the country till now. The outbreak has reported almost 800K confirmed cases with more than 37K casualties worldwide.

