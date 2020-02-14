Tibetan Refugees Can Now Appear in Indian Public Service Exams

According to the latest announcement, Tibetan refugees can now appear in the Indian public service exams. While the eligibility does not apply for all Tibetan refugees, those Tibetans who moved to India before 1962 are now eligible. More than a hundred thousand Tibetans are living in India as refugees over the past sixty years.

According to the announcement by the Union Public Service Commission of India, the Nationality criteria for services other than IAS, IFS and IPS requires a candidate to be either “a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India” or a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, Bhutan and a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries intending to permanently settle in India.

UPSC will conduct the preliminary examinations of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the various services and posts on 31 May 2020.

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first stage of the exam that candidates need to clear to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type test consisting of two papers. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination is not added for determining the final merit list, according to the report be official website of CTA.

Candidates should be between the ages 21-35 years old on August 1, 2020, while minimum educational qualification is a “degree of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification”.

Interested candidates can apply online for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 through the official portal of UPSC. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the website. The last date to submit your online applications is March 3, 2020, 6 pm.

Share this on