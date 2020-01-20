Dalai Lama Returns to Dharamsala After One and Half Month Tour

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has returned to Dharamshala after one and half month tour to Goa, Hubli and Bihar. His Holiness arrived to his temporal abode in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning. After wrapping up his engagements in the past one and half month, His Holiness returned to a warm welcome.

In the past one and half month, His Holiness the Dalai Lama visited Delhi, Goa, Mundgod, Bodhgaya and Patna. In the major highlights of the tour, His Holiness spent around a week’s time in the seats of learning of Tibetan Buddhism in Mundgod. His Holiness carried out many inaugural proceedings as well as teachings and empowerment. The next major stop was at Bodhgaya where His Holiness spent more than 20 days.

His Holiness visited Bodhgaya, Bihar where he gave a series of teachings for five days from the beginning of this year from 2 to 6 January 2020. Between 11- 18 January 2020, His Holiness participated in various events and delivered lectures on many topics such as Love and Compassion as a Way of Life at the Bihar Judicial Academy in Patna and launching of the Indian Institute of Management in Bodhgaya.

During a short visit to Bihar, His Holiness met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar twice, one at the former’s residence in Bodhgaya and another at latter’s official residence in Patna. His Holiness had discussed a plan of action to establish a Nalanda institute in Bodh Gaya where studies of ancient Nalanda tradition will be taught as an “academic subject and not a religious one”.

