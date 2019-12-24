Tibetan Origin Canadian MP Going Viral With Powerful Speech

The Tibetan origin Canadian MP is going viral with a powerful speech in the parliament since last month. Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), Ontario, Bhutila Karpoche is seen presenting a speech on maternal mental health in a very fitting manner. The Canadian MP was elected to the parliament during general elections in 2018.

Video post from MPP Bhutila Karpoche on the social media is going viral. In the video she is seen carrying her own baby, cuddling at the same time while presenting her speech on the important topic of maternal mental health. According to her post, she, who a mother herself, acknowledges that while being a mother is one of the best things in the world, it is also one of the toughest!

“Being a mother is one of the best things in the world, it’s also one of the toughest. Many mothers struggle with postpartum mental health. It’s important that we ensure people don’t struggle in silence. Maternal mental health cannot be a luxury.” wrote the Tibetan origin Canadian while posting the viral clip of her speech on the social media.

While her speech on maternal mental is going viral on Facebook and Twitter, gathering millions of viewers, her next post containing a speech on the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of conferring Nobel Peace Prize to the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama on World Human Rights day is also getting noticed. In this speech she is seen talking about the importance of Canadians standing up in solidarity with the Tibetans, Uyghurs and the people of Hong Kong. Here she outshines once again by uniquely being dressed in the traditional Tibetan dress.

The Tibetan origin Canadian MP is a Tibetan who was initially shifted to Canada through a resettlement program for Tibetans and she is an active participant in resolving issues of the community and the nation at large. She received her BSc. from the University of British Columbia and her MPH from the University of Toronto. She has a PhD candidate in Policy Studies. Bhutila has been actively involved within the Tibet movement and also served on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Tibetan Association of Ontario, the largest Tibetan association in Canada.

