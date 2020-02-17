A Vietnamese TV Channel Named as Dalai Lama TV Launched

A Vietnamese television channel named after the Tibetan spiritual leader as the Dalai Lama TV has been launched. The television channel which is a local language channel was inaugurated on last Friday in a grand ceremony. The channel has been launched with an aim make the teachings of His Holiness accessible to millions of Vietnamese followers.

The Dalai Lama TV channel was launched on Friday in the Orange County in California, United States. The grand ceremony was attended by more than 500 people presided by the Westminster Mayer Tri Ta. Sponsored by a Vietnamese devotee of the Tibetan spiritual leader based in the US hopes to make His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings more accessible.

According to the Radio Free Asia, the largest number of Vietnamese Buddhists are based in the state of California. The television channel which will be available in the US and Canada as well as other parts of the world such as Vietnam, will feature one hour program on His Holiness’s teachings daily (with one hour repeat) as a part of its 24 hours program.

The sponsor of the channel who has visited the temporal abode of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to attend his teachings aims to make the access easier for those who speak Vietnamese. Thousands people from Vietnam visit Dharamshala in India every year to attend the teachings of His Holiness. Mayor Tri Ta even lauded the efforts and initiatives of those who brought this television channel. He called this as a much needed and a very significant initiative for the world community.

