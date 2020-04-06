Another Tibetan Dies of Coronavirus Infection in New York

In the latest update, an elderly Tibetan has died of coronavirus infection in New York, United States. The Tibetan desk of Voice of America reported that an elderly Tibetan has died of coronavirus infection. This is the third death in the diaspora due to the cornavirus pandemic and the seventh confirmed infection.

The telephonic interview with the Representative at the Office of Tibet in Washington, Mr. Ngodup Tsering confirmed that an elderly Tibetan in 80s has died of coronavirus infection in New York. The representative further added that the condition of another Tibetan in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) earlier has improved and has now been shifted to regular ward.

Although there isn’t confirmed number of Tibetans infected by the virus in US, the representative told that many Tibetans in healthcare service are under quarantine. The President of CTA, Dr. Lobsang Sangay in his press release today specified that 16 Tibetan health workers in New York are under quarantine.

Therefore the track of number of Tibetans infected by the coronavirus shows a huge surge from our last record of six. However, there is no confirmation of the total number of infection due to the Wuhan virus to back our tracking. Till now there has been three recorded deaths who are all above 65 and at least a dozen confirmed cases of infection.

Coronavirus pandemic originated from China in December last year and it spread outside the country like a wild fire. The pandemic has now infected more than 1.3 million people across the world. It has claimed more than 72,000 human lives and overwhelmed the health systems in most of the countries. There are more than 300K confirmed cases in the US with New York being the worst affected.

