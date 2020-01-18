Bihar Chief Minister Welcomes Dalai Lama to His Residence

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama during arrival to Patna made a visit to Chief Minister’s residence. CM Nitish Kumar warmly welcomed His Holiness and held a prayers ceremony for peace and prosperity of Bihar and the world. The chief minister was accompanied by other important leaders of the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accorded a very warm welcome to the Tibetan spiritual leader by presenting a bouquet and ‘angavastram’. His Holiness the Dalai Lama had just arrived to capital city of Patna from Bodhgaya on the same day.

The Dalai Lama thereafter offered prayers before a ’Bodhi tree’ at the Chief Minister’s 1, Anney Marg bungalow along with other Buddhist priests, praying for all-round peace and prosperity, according to the report by NDTV. The ‘Bodhi tree’ at the CM’s official residence is a sapling of the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, under which Lord Buddha had attained enlightenment more than 2,000 years ago.

Several dignitaries, including Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, legislative council officiating chairman Haroon Rashid and state minister Ashok Choudhary, were also present on the occasion.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama made a visit to the holy Mahabodhi Temple, prayed in front of Buddha’s statue before leaving from Bodhgaya on Friday. He had spend around three weeks after arriving there in the end of December last year. He carried out special teachings and long life empowerment offerings to thousands of devotees gathered there during his stay.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called upon His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Bodhgaya earlierat his residence in the Gaden Phelgelying. The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Dr. Lobsang Sangay was also present at the meeting.

