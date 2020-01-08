Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls Upon Dalai Lama in Bodhgaya

Chief Minister of Bihar state Nitish Kumar has met with the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Bodhgaya. The chief minister called upon the His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the latter’s residence in the holy place on Wednesday. President of Central Tibetan Administration was also present at the meeting today.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has greeted Nitish Kumar as an old friend at his residence of Gaden Phelgelying according to official report. His Holiness the Dalai Lama arrived to Bodhgaya on the eve Christmas last year and he has since been stationed there. During his sojourn, His Holiness carried out five days of public teachings since the beginning of the new year.

His Holiness warmly greeted the Chief Minister and acknowledged he has shown great interest in the Nalanda tradition. His Holiness said, “In few centuries, Nalanda has become a top learning centre. It can be proved that many masters/scholars who have come from Nalanda institute are not just religious persons but in academic fields like psychology.”

Nitish Kumar last met His Holiness the Dalai Lama in December 2018 during His Holiness’ engagements in Bodhgaya.

Share this on