China Abducts Indian Youth at Gunpoint from Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian youth has been abducted by the Chinese border police from the state of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the memorandum submitted to the governor, a local Indian youth has been abducted by the Chinese border security at gunpoint. The police and the state government is yet to trace the whereabouts of the youth.

According to the police, 21 year old Togley Singkam along with two friends had gone to collect herbs and do fishing at Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district. However, the Chinese security personnel ambushed them and abducted the youth at gunpoint while his friends successfully escaped.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Chukhu Apa said district superintendent of police Taru Gusar had sent the Nacho police station officer-in-charge to the spot, and an inquiry has confirmed the incident. The incident is reported to have taken place on place on March 19 this year according to the memorandum submitted to Governor BD Mishra on March 27.

“On the fateful morning of 19th March, the three friends were busy fishing when the Chinese security personnel ambushed them. While other two friends could successfully escape, Tongle Sinkam was abducted at the gunpoint by the Chinese security personnel,” the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) said in the memorandum to the governor. “He did not cross the LAC or any international border. On the contrary the Chinese security personnel who picked him up in inhuman way had rather transgressed into Indian territory thereby violating international norms/law that guides such matters,” it said.

China calling the region as ‘Southern Tibet’, claims to be a part of China and according to the report, argues that the place is close to the hearts and religious sentiments of the Tibetan people since being the birth of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso. Border disputes between the two Asian giants came into existence following the invasion of Tibet in 1959. The Tibetan plateau played the pivotal role as a buffer zone between these Asian giants in maintaining stability in Asian continent. However, after China annexed Tibet, there has been constant dispute between the Chinese troops stationed along the Tibetan borders and the Indian border forces!

Share this on