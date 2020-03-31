China Detained Tibetan Father, Son for Listening to Dalai Lama Teachings on Mobile

A Tibetan father and son duo has been detained by China for listening to the His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings. The latest report by Radio Free Asia (RFA) explains the incident where the duo has been detained at the end of last year. The delayed news has come out through local sources via Tibetans living in exile in India.

The 75 year old Jamphel Dorjee and his son were detained by the Chinese local official on charge of listening to teachings of His Holiness the Dalai Lama on their mobile phone. They have also been charged against speaking to a relative in exile, according to the sources of the agency in Tuesday report. Although they have been released for good behaviour in detention, the authorities have made them sign an undertaking not repeat the mistake.

“[They] were detained on a charge of listening to His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teachings on their mobile phone, and also for speaking to their daughters who are living in exile,” Geshe Jampa said, citing local sources in Dzogang according to RFA. “The county authorities picked them up at their home in Chinwa for questioning.”

When news of the two men’s detention was conveyed to Dorje’s daughters in India, “they broke down and cried in despair and disappointment,” Geshe Jampa added “For fear of retaliation and worse treatment for their father in detention, his daughters are now refraining from saying anything more,”.

China has banned even the possession of portraits of the Dalai Lama in the occupied Tibet, branding him as a separatist. Not just displaying of the Dalai Lama’s portraits in altars, Tibetans in Tibet have been brutally punished and imprisoned for even possessing a picture of him in their mobile phones. Such kind of repression is not heard of in any part of the world other than China! So there is no need to discuss about the fact that it is charged as a crime punishable by law to listen to the teachings of the Dalai Lama or even following his teachings by the Tibetan Buddhists.

