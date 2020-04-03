Coronavirus Pandemic: Sixth Case, Second Death in Tibetan Diaspora

As the grip of coronavirus pandemic is ever intensifying across the world, seventh case of infection and third death in the exile Tibetan community has come to our knowledge. According to press briefing by the Coronavirus Task force of Central Tibetan Administration, Dharamshala the third death in the Tibetan community by coronavirus has occurred.

In the briefing by the task force representative, it is informed that a Tibetan women has died due to coronavirus. The spokesperson, Dr. Tsamchoe told that the case was been reported from New Zealand and that is the third Tibetan death due to the pandemic which has claimed more than fifty five thousand lives across the world.

A clarification regarding this post (No coronavirus infection/death from New Zealand) has been issued here.

Earlier this week, a Tibetan nurse in the United States announced in a video post on social media that she has contracted the virus. The woman in her post told that she is under home quarantine and she has shared her experience on dealing with the outbreak. She has urged the fellow Tibetans not to panic but to be cautious in situations of current outbreak.

This brings the total count of infection in the Tibetan diaspora to seven from which three deaths unfortunately. Earlier two elderly Tibetans died of the coronavirus each in India and London. Besides the four active cases; three of them in Europe and One in the US, we hope that there are not other infections but there is no information at the moment.

Coronavirus pandemic originated from China in December last year and it spread outside the country like a wild fire. The pandemic has now infected more than one million people across the world. It has claimed more than 55,000 human lives and overwhelmed the health systems in most of the countries.

Share this on