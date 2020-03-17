CTA Issues Guidelines to Tibetans Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Dharamshala has issued guidelines to Tibetans over Coronavirus Outbreak. A seven point guideline issued by the Tibetan administration in exile requested the community and its organizations to cancel all public events for at least month. This includes closure of schools, creches and other institutes.

It comes as an urgent appeal the cabinet of CTA, the Kashag wherein it urges all monasteries, schools, elderly care homes under its jurisdiction in India, Nepal and Bhutan to cancel all gatherings for one month. In addition to that, the appeal enlists seven points to be followed by all respective authorities.

“As known, countries around the globe have resorted to various measures to slow down the spread of the outbreak of the Wuhan-originated Covid-19. Keeping in mind the severity of the outbreak, the Central Tibetan Administration urges all the monasteries, schools, elderly care homes under its jurisdiction in India, Nepal and Bhutan to cancel all gatherings for one month and implement the following guidelines.

All the monasteries to cancel any gathering for one month and to quarantine any outside visitors for two weeks. All boarding and day schools to be closed for a minimum of one month. Elderly care homes to restrict all outside visitors except for the staffs and nurses. To refrain from holding any meetings, training programs and workshops for one month. All the staff members of the Central Tibetan Administration, both at the central as well as the regional level, to postpone all official visits. Except for prayer service to be held for any deceased, all other gatherings such as for marriages, picnics or sports must be cancelled until 31st March 2020. We urge anyone with symptoms related to the disease, such as fever, dry cough and sore throat to seek immediate medical help.

The above mentioned guidelines are to be implemented for a minimum of one month while at the same time following the guidelines issued by the respective state governments.” said the urgent appeal to Tibetans from CTA over the Coronavirus Outbreak on Tuesday.

Share this on