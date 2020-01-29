Dalai Lama Advises to Chant Tara Mantra Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Buddhist spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has advised his followers to chant Tara Amid amid coronavirus scare. In reply to the request from the scared Chinese devotees, His Holiness has suggested chanting the mantra so that they have peace of mind. The virus outbreak which originated from Wuhan city of China is fast spreading.

According to the report of Press Trust of India, a group of Chinese devotees has requested the spiritual leader for advice on Facebook concerning the Wuhan virus outbreak scare. His Holiness the Dalai Lama has advised them to chant the Tara Mantra which he has chanted himself too in the voice clip shared with them.

“A group of mainland Chinese devotees on Facebook had requested for the Dalai Lama’s advice amid widespread health scare after the virus was discovered in Wuhan. Responding to their concern, the Dalai Lama advised his followers and Buddhist monasteries across China to chant the ‘Tara Mantra’ as it would be “beneficial for effectively containing the spread of the virus.” said the report on Wednesday.

He has asked the people suffering from the disease to chant the matra, “Om tare tuttare ture Soha”, to maintain the peace of mind and remain free from worries. He also shared a voice clip, himself chanting the mantra, the report added.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 130 people in China so far and infected more than 6000 globally, most of them in China. No fatalities have been reported outside China. Despite several cases being reported outside China, the World Health Organisation has stopped short of declaring it a global health emergency as yet.

