Dalai Lama Among Top 10 Most Admired Person for Ninth Time

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been ranked among top ten most admired person for the ninth time. According to the Gallup poll, the list of top most admired men and women including His Holiness along with Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Jimmy Carter and so on in the men’s category.

The results of the poll was published by the end of the year 2019. Barack Obama and Donald Trump tied at the top spot as the most admired men in the United States of America. The remainder of the top 10 for men this year includes former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Rep. Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama, and investor Warren Buffett, according to official publication.

Among women, former first lady Michelle Obama ranked the top spot followed by current first lady Melania Trump. The remainder of the top ten includes Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton, teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg tied at the third spot followed by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Each year since 1948, Gallup has asked Americans to name, in an open-ended fashion, which man and woman living anywhere in the world they admire most. This year’s results are based on a Dec. 2-15 poll. This is the ninth time that His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been ranked among the top ten most admired men. It is Obama’s 12th time in the top spot versus the first for Trump. Michelle Obama is the most admired woman for the second year in a row.

Share this on