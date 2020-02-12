Dalai Lama Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on Winning Elections in Delhi

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama in a letter to Arvind Kejriwal congratulates his victory in Delhi elections. In appreciation of the vibrant democracy of India, His Holiness has extended his best wishes to the Chief Minister of New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on his third term in the national capital.

The official website of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama reported that in writing to congratulate Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, on his party’s success in the Legislative Assembly elections, His Holiness the Dalai Lama expressed his appreciation of the vibrant democracy that the people of India have enjoyed since the country became independent in August 1947.

“The people of Delhi will continue to benefit from your able leadership,” he added. “As I mentioned to you on 2nd July 2018 when we launched the Happiness Curriculum for Government Schools in New Delhi, I have deep admiration for the efforts that you and your government have made towards shaping better, happier human beings with improved values. These measures will have a positive impact on children’s overall education, as well as helping the poor to fulfil their dreams of improving their lives.

“In addition to promoting basic human values and encouraging inter-religious harmony, I am committed to reviving interest in the ancient Indian understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions. I therefore appreciate the Delhi Government’s initiative to incorporate aspects of inner mental development into the school curriculum. Through such initiatives, you are showing a path to the rest of India. This is important, as I believe India is the only country that can successfully combine this ancient knowledge with modern education and ensure that people know how to achieve lasting peace of mind. The positive response I have received from young Indians with regard to exploring such opportunities is a sign of hope and encouragement.”

His Holiness ended by wishing the Chief Minister every success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in strengthening happiness and fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi, according to the report. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections in New Delhi by winning 62 of 7o seats, leaving only 8 seats for BJP and non for Congress.

