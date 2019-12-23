Dalai Lama is Determined to Live Long, As Long As 125 Years

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama reiterated the assurance that he will live long. During the long life offering ceremony on Sunday, the Tibetan spiritual leader told that he has dreams about living long. While there are dreams that he would live until 110 or 113, His Holiness even hopes to live until 125.

Monks from all three seats of learning along with heads of the three pillars of Central Tibetan Administration had gathered at the Gaden Monastery to offer long life prayers to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. While His Holiness arrived at the gathering of around 15000 devotees, offered his commitment to remain practical in serving the humanity and all sentient beings.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama assured that he is determined to live long as he cultivates altruistic intention. According to his dreams, there are interpretations that he would live till the age of 110 as well as 113. He even expressed willingness to live as long as 125 years.

“Just as I cultivate an altruistic intention, I’ve had dreams about living long. In one dream I was climbing steps, 13 steps, which I interpreted to relate to the prediction that I could live to the age of 113. Since the time of Gendun Drup, the Dalai Lamas have had close relations with Palden Lhamo. I had a dream in which she told me I’d live to be 110. Meanwhile, Trulshik Rinpoché requested me to live as long as Thangtong Gyalpo. He is said to have lived until he was 125; may I do so too.” said His Holiness according to the report in the official website of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s office.

“There are many different factors conducive to living long and I am determined to do so. In fact, since I am so determined, there may not be much need to conduct this Long-Life Ceremony.” His Holiness added according to the report.

His Holiness has arrived at the seat of Drepung and Gaden Monasteries, Mundgod Tibetan Settlement on 12th of this month. From January 2 next year, His Holiness will give five days of teaching. On January 2, His Holiness will give teachings on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s Thirty-Seven Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma). On January 3, His Holiness will confer an Avalokiteshvera Initiation (chenresig wang). On January 4, 5 & 6 His Holiness will complete The Wheel of Teachings on Manjushri Empowerments (jamyang Choekhor) based on its proximal lineage that he began in Bodhgaya in December 2018. The venue will be at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.

Share this on