Dalai Lama Office Halts Audience to Visitors Over Coronavirus

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama office has halted audience for visitors over Coronavirus outbreak. Beginning from this week, the office has temporarily stopped accepting audience requests from the general public. The outbreak of this pneumonia that originated from Wuhan city in China has created a global scare.

According to the report by VOT, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dalai Lama has temporarily suspended regular audience schedules with the public, especially those from Mainland China. The office is not taking requests for regular audience from the public for now.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama usually grants audience to the general public as per the schedules made through his office. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, people including the Tibetans are granted audience with His Holiness as organized by his office. Particularly, devotees from South East Asian countries receive special teachings from His Holiness on their requests.

The Buddhist spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has advised his followers to chant Tara Amid amid coronavirus scare. In reply to the request from the scared Chinese devotees recently, His Holiness has suggested chanting the mantra so that they have peace of mind. The virus outbreak which originated from Wuhan city of China is fast spreading.

In addition to that, the office has issued a directive in which Buddhist devotees and institutions including the monasteries are advised recite listed prayers and mantras to help the health outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 170 people in China so far and infected more than 6000 globally, most of them in China. No fatalities have been reported outside China. Despite several cases being reported outside China, the World Health Organisation has stopped short of declaring it a global health emergency as yet.

Share this on