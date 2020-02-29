Dalai Lama Voted as the World’s Most Influential Living Person

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been voted the most influential spiritual leader. A UK magazine has published it annual list of 100 most spiritually influential living people and His Holiness has topped the list. The Watkins Mind Body and Spirit magazine published the list in their Spring issue #61 on February 29 this year.

Watkins Mind Body and Soul in its official website of Saturday published the 2020 list of 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People which comprises of spiritual teachers, activists, authors and thinkers. They are people who can actually change the world.

“We are delighted to share with you Watkins’ 2020 list of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People – spiritual teachers, activists, authors and thinkers that change the world. The list came out in print in the Spring issue, #61 of Watkins Mind Body Spirit magazine on February 29.” said the report on Saturday.

Watkins bookshop in London has been encouraging spiritual discovery and providing seekers with esoteric knowledge for over 120 years. It started publishing the 100 list with the goal of celebrating the world’s living spiritual teachers. The special magazine issue features 16 pages dedicated to interesting details, bios, photos and highlights about each person on the list.

While His Holiness was voted as the third most influential person last, the Buddhist spiritual leader is the most spiritually influential living person. The list also features Pope Francis, Greta Thunberg, Eckart Tolle, Oprah Winfrey, Russel Brand, Thich Nhat Hanh, Desmond Tutu, Marianne Williamson and David Lynch in the top 10 spot of the list.

