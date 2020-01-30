Dalai Lama’s Abode Dharamshala to Have Buddha Park Soon

The exile abode of the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama Dharamshala to have a Buddha park soon. The authorities of the state of Himachal Pradesh are planning to build a Buddha theme park. Although the proposed project is in initial stages, the park aims to accommodate thousands of people with research facilities.

With His Holiness the Dalai Lama having based in Dharamshala for the past sixty years, the Himalayan town is a popular location across the globe today. Especially, the place has emerged as a Buddhist pilgrimage destination! The local Indian authorities are now looking for a site in the region to house a Buddha park, according to Times of India.

The elaborated that the place will have a space for hosting thousand of persons, along with their stay and meals. This park will also have a convention and Buddhist research centres. It will be the biggest of its kind in the state. A proposed budget of Rs. 80 crores will be allocated for this project by Asian Development Bank.

One of the proposed site is identified in the Khaniyara area to which Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, deputy commissioner, Kangra, also made a visit. The Deputy commissioner has also confirmed that efforts are under way in this regard. The revenue teams have also visited the proposed site.

Thousands of devotees from across the world visit Dharamshala to seek blessings and teachings from His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Besides hosts of devotees and countless followers, many important people from different countries regularly visits the state to have audience with the spiritual leader.

