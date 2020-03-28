Family and Other Contacts of First Tibetan COVID-19 Patient Test Negative

The entire family and other contacts with the first Tibetan COVID-19 patient test negative according to the latest update. In a press briefing by the President of Central Tibetan Administration today announced that all contacts show negative results to Coronavirus test. This update comes as a great relief to Tibetans and Dharamshala at large.

President Dr. Lobsang Sangay informed in the video update through Tibet TV that the local authorities of Kangra district has confirmed that all the contacts with the first Coronavirus victim from Tibetan community has tested negative to the disease. This includes the person’s wife, son as well as the taxi drivers and their family members.

The 69 year old Tenzin Choemphel recently travelled to the United States and returned to McLeod Ganj via New Delhi on March 21. The next day on suffering breathing problems, he was taken to the Balaji Hospital in Dharamshala but they referred his case to Tanda Hospital, largest local hospital. However, the hospital declared him dead while in the ICU. Suspecting the case for a COVID-19 case, the authorities tested on him and found it positive.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 6,15,000 people from more than 180 countries. It has claimed more than 28000 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

