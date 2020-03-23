Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Latest:
Tibetan Journal

Tibetan Journal

News | Reviews | Opinions

29 More Hotels in McLeod Ganj Lose Power Connections
Tibet news 

First Tibetan Casualty due to Coronavirus Reports from Dharamshala

Editor TJ 2 Comments , , ,

According to breaking reports, the first Tibetan casualty due to China origin Coronavirus reports from Dharamshala. An elderly Tibetan who recently returned from United States was declared dead when brought to the Tanda Hospital and the preliminary tests has shown a positive result to the coronavirus.

The 69 year old Tibetan who has a recent travel record to the United States arrived to McLeod Ganj via New Delhi on Saturday. He was initially brought to Balaji Hospital in Dharamshala but they referred his case to Tanda Hospital, largest local hospital. However, the hospital declared him dead and the hospital suspecting it for a case of Coronavirus, the hospital was completely closed.

District Commissioner in his briefing on Monday evening confirmed the death case of the Tibetan and later the VOA Tibetan news channel reported that the Tibetan tests positive to Coronavirus. This is so far the first and only case from the Tibetan community to have such a casualty from the Chinese virus.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 3,50,000 people from more than 170 countries. It has claimed more than 15000 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

Share this on

Editor TJ

Editor at Tibetan Journal, News/Reviews/Opinions

You May Also Like

Tibetan Parliament in Exile Begins its 5th Session

Coronavirus Outbreak: Tibetan Parliament in Exile Session Curtailed to 1 Day

Editor TJ 0

These Are Early Symptoms and Precautions of Novel Coronavirus

Editor TJ 0

WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency, Tibet Reports Positive Case

Editor TJ 0

2 thoughts on “First Tibetan Casualty due to Coronavirus Reports from Dharamshala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *