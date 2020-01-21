Gyari Dolma Aspires to Become Sikyong in 2021 Election

The former Kalon at Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala, Ms. Gyari Dolma has announced for aspirations to become Sikyong in 2021 elections. The former Kalon (Minister) during a recent event in New Delhi publicly announced that she hopes to lead the Tibetans. While Ms. Gyari Dolma is the first speak on the upcoming elections, she is also one of the strongest candidates.

Since the devolution of all political roles of His Holiness the Dalai Lama since 2011, Tibetans in exile has been the only exile administration function with a complete democratic system. Particularly, the last elections in 2015 was an exceptional stage. There were five initial candidates coming down to two final candidates, Dr. Lobsang Sangay (Winner) and Mr. Penpa Tsering, resulting in a competitive vote share.

With the incumbent Sikyong (President) Dr. Lobsang Sangay’s second coming to an end in 2021, the exile Tibetan community is gearing up for a next round of elections. Ms. Gyari Dolma, who is also the first woman to hold the post of Deputy Speaker at Tibetan Parliament in Exile becomes the first to announce her plans to run in the 2021 elections.

Although she is officially not a candidate yet, she clearly explained that she aspires for the opportunity to server the people and His Holiness in that position. With major changes in the process of election this time, the evolution of Tibetan democracy is open to all.

“I am an aspirant for the election in 2021, I am not a candidate but I am an aspirant and with everybody’s blessing, I hope I do get the chance to serve my people and especially His Holiness the Dalai Lama closely once again, I hope so,” Gyari Dolma has said while speaking at an event in New Delhi.

