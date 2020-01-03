His Holiness Dalai Lama Begins Teachings in Bodhgaya

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama begins teachings in Bodhgaya. Five days of teachings schedule to take place in Bodhgaya began on Thursday with thousands of devotees gathered. His Holiness gave his religious sermon at the Kalachakra ground from early morning and wrapped the day just before noon.

His Holiness taught the་Thirty-seven Practices of Bodhisattvas to an estimated 35,000 people comprising of Tibetan monks, nuns and laypeople, people from the Himalayan regions. There were around 2500 devotees from 67 other countries gathered on the ground according to official report.

His Holiness explained that we human beings tend to make problems for ourselves despite our deep wish for happiness. He quoted Shantideva’s ‘Guide to the Bodhisattva’s Way of Life’ to discuss the statement.

Explaining further he remarked that as a system of government, democracy is good, but if the participants are selfish, it will not bring about peace or happiness. In such situations, intelligence tends to be misused instead of contributing to the common good. As sociable beings we rely on others, so scientists have observed that it is human nature to be compassionate.

His Holiness will lead the rite for generating the awakening mind of bodhichitta as part of the Empowerment of Avalokiteshvara, the Great Compassionate One.

Share this on