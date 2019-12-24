His Holiness the Dalai Lama Arrives in Bodhgaya

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama has arrived safely in the holy place of Bodhgaya. His Holiness has completing the scheduled programs from the seats of Gaden and Drepung Monasteries in Tibetan settlement, Mundgod. Leaving very early from South India, His Holiness arrived in Bodhgaya by noon today.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama spent twelve days in Mundgod Tibetan settlement. During the visit, His Holiness stayed at all four monasteries, i.e., Drepung Loseling, Drepung Gomang, Gaden Jangtse and Gaden Shartse of the Tibetan Buddhist learning center. During the stay, His Holiness participated in various events at the monastery with highlights such as inaugurations, long life empowerment.

In Bodhgaya, His Holiness will give five days of teaching. On January 2, His Holiness will give teachings on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s Thirty-Seven Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma). On January 3, His Holiness will confer an Avalokiteshvera Initiation (chenresig wang). On January 4, 5 & 6 His Holiness will complete The Wheel of Teachings on Manjushri Empowerments (jamyang Choekhor) based on its proximal lineage that he began in Bodhgaya in December 2018. The venue will be at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.

His Holiness will participate in a 2-day international conference on Buddhism in the mornings organized by the International Buddhist Confederation at the Rajgir International Convention Center from February 2-4, next year.

