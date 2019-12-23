Hollywood’s Gerard Butler Attends Dalai Lama Teachings in Mundgod, Pics Inside

The mega superstar from Hollywood, Gerard Butler was among the audience at the teachings carried out by the Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama in India. Devotees gathered at the remote part of South India, Mundgod were able to recognize the Hollywood actor who was attending His Holiness’s teachings as a common man.

Besides monks and other people from Tibetan settlement in Mundgod posting their pictures with the Hollywood actor, the official Facebook handle of the Central Tibetan Administration in Dharamshala has posted a picture of the actor listening to His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s teaching on Saturday.

While there are no official posts from the actor himself, we have collected some of pictures posted by his fans while posing with him at the Tibetan settlement on social media. The pictures of his attendance was when His Holiness the Dalai Lama delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Jé Tsongkhapa at Gaden Lachi Assembly Hall.

