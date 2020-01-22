iPhone XR, XS Massive Discount at Amazon Great Indian Sale

iPhone XR and XS has massive discounts at the Amazon Great Indian sale going on between January 19 and January 22. During this time, the e-retailer is offering up to 40% discount on the purchase of smartphones. It is also offering up to Rs 6,000 off in exchange offers. Additionally, SBI credit card owners are eligible to get an instant discount of 10% on every purchase.

In the ongoing sale, Amazon, apart from offering interesting offers on the purchase of phones from major brands like that of Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo, it the last day to grab the interesting offers on the purchase of Apple’s iPhone XR and the iPhone XS.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is available for Rs 42,900 on Amazon India. The phone costs Rs 49,900 in India. It also provides a benefit of up to Rs 9,600 off on exchange for your old device. Customers can also buy the phone with the help a no-cost EMI option. However, this EMI option is available on the debit and credit cards of select banks.

Besides 64GB version, the 128GB version of the iPhone XR is available for Rs 48,499. This iPhone is priced at Rs 54,900 in India. It also has an additional benefit to get up to Rs 8,100 off on exchange of your old device. Customers can by through a no-cost EMI option too. Similarly this is available for select debit and credit cards.

Lastly, Amazon India is also offering a discount on the purchase of the iPhone XS. During the sale, the 256GB variant of the iPhone XS, which costs Rs 1,03,900 in India, is available for Rs 94,900. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 8,800 off on exchange. Today is the last day to reap in the benefit of these great discounts as the Amazon Great Indian Sale is ending today.

Share this on