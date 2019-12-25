Justin Bieber Announces New Song and Tour Schedules

Justin Bieber who needs no introduction hasn’t released any new singles for the past four years. The singer has given a wonderful treat to millions of followers by announcing new single song. The singer has announced release of a new single with the new year and his tour schedules for the later part of next year.

The mass millions of Beliebers; a fanatic for Justin Bieber fans, have a treat for the Christmas. The Canadian singer who was on a hiatus for around five years from 2009 announced a new single, dates for his tours in the later part of the new year and a Youtube docuseries on his social media handles, that too on the eve of Christmas.

The 25 years old singer announced that his first single since 2015 will be released on January 3, 2020. The trailer video on the Youtube announces a new album too. The singer’s last album was 2015’s ‘Purpose’. He will start his North American tour on May 14, 2020 in Seattle and will end in New Jersey on September 26.

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine,” Justin Bieber says of the upcoming LP in the announcement video.

He became an overnight sensation on Youtube with his first chart buster song Baby after he was discovered by Usher.

Share this on