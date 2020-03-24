London Reports The Second Tibetan Death Case from Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic gripping the world has claimed second Tibetan life as per the breaking reports today. Capital of England, London reports the second case of infection and death from Coronavirus in exile Tibetan community. Yesterday, an elderly Tibetan died of the Chinese origin virus in India.

This is another elderly Tibetan man reported to have died of COVID-19 in London on early Tuesday morning. This becomes the second infection as well as death due to the Coronavirus in the exile Tibetan community. Radio Free Asia reported the case but there is no further information as of now.

As the spread of the Chinese origin health outbreak is not slowing down, India is taking stricter measures to curb it. In the national address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country will be put under a complete lockdown for at least 21 days beginning from Tuesday midnight.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 4,02,000 people from more than 170 countries. It has claimed more than 17500 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

